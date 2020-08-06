Mahathir slams Muhyiddin over probes into his allies as Malaysia's power tussle deepens

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad , who is gunning to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on Friday slammed the government for “abusing” its official powers to initiate arbitrary investigations against his supporters to gain an upper hand in the escalating power struggle between the two political leaders.

The elder statesman said the alleged abuses rekindled memories of the days of the previous Najib Razak government that Mahathir and Muhyiddin joined hands to defeat in Malaysia ’s 2018 general election.

In a hastily convened press conference, the 94-year-old former leader said the Muhyiddin administration had been putting pressure on his supporters from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) by arbitrarily calling them up for corruption investigations.

The party is divided into two factions backing Mahathir and Muhyiddin. Mahathir cited the detention of one of his supporters by the anti-corruption agency for four days, and another case where a woman was questioned “in a dark room” by several men.

“We are seeing several government departments being used to apply pressure on us, the opposition.

ALSO READ: Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin sacks allies of predecessor Mahathir Mohamad

"We are the opposition now, and we find that some government departments are doing things which, well, constitute an abuse of their authority,” Mahathir told reporters.

“This is the same thing that Najib was doing before. They abuse the law and they make use of the law in order to apply pressure on people,” Mahathir said.

“This government has been in power only about two to three months, but are already showing signs they are willing to abuse the power conferred on them.”

Mahathir said he was not disputing the rights of enforcement agencies to conduct investigations into his supporters.

But “making them stay up until four in the morning, being questioned, that is a form of pressure that is not necessary. If they have any evidence, then they can do this without this kind of questioning”, Mahathir said.

He said he was glad the police had not been yet “used” by the administration, but was “surprised that the anti-corruption organisation is doing this”.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took power in March 2020.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

In the early hours of Friday, Ulya Husamudin – a youth wing leader of Mahathir’s faction in PPBM – posted a series of tweets claiming four members were picked up by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers and questioned after they had gone to the agency’s offices to pick up another member who was under questioning.

“Once at [MACC], officers gathered around their car and took away their phones,” Ulya said.

“This was all done without warrants or notice. Then why did [MACC] deny detaining them when our lawyers called?”

Ulya said the men were later released. The MACC has not responded to these comments.

However, on Thursday, it said an earlier arrest of a PPBM youth member was not politically motivated, and that it was linked to a widely publicised theft case involving funds in the house of the former youth minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman – a Mahathir ally.

In a separate press conference, Syed Saddiq’s aide Siti Nurul Hidayah – the woman party member mentioned by Mahathir – claimed that she was subject to abuse during an appointment on Thursday to provide a witness statement for the case.

She said an officer “used harsh words like babi (pig)” while another threatened to slap her.

“I believe I was summoned to help with an investigation as a witness and not a suspect.

"Such actions are to scare me so I can give them answers that they want and not my real answers,” she was quoted as saying by the news portal The Malaysian Insight.

Separately, Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin, one of Mahathir’s key aides handling media affairs, said he lodged a police report over his interrogation by the MACC in the wee hours of Friday.

There was no immediate reaction to these allegations from the MACC.

Muhyiddin took power from Mahathir just as the coronavirus pandemic was worsening in March, following a self-coup staged by PPBM to get itself out of the multiracial Pakatan Harapan alliance that had been in power since 2018.

The new Perikatan Nasional coalition government consists mainly of Malay nationalists such as Najib – who is currently facing 42 criminal charges for his alleged links to the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Mahathir and four of his key allies were last week sacked from PPBM, the party he and Muhyiddin co-founded in their bid to take power from the scandal-haunted Najib in the 2018 election.

The elderly leader is speculated to be plotting to retake the prime ministership by enticing Muhyiddin’s allies to defect to Pakatan Harapan.

During his time in power, Najib’s most vocal critics were subject to investigations under the country’s colonial-era Sedition Act as well as other laws.

Mahathir – an ex-mentor to Najib – was similarly criticised for employing an ironhanded approach towards dissidents during his 1981-2003 stint as prime minister.

During his second stint following the 2018 elections, however, the Pakatan Harapan government earned international plaudits for advancing civic and political freedoms in the country.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.