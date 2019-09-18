Mahathir son 'in no rush' to join Malaysia's federal government

Kedah Chief Minister Mukhriz Mahathir.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Bhavan Jaipragas
Tashny Sukumaran
South China Morning Post

Malaysian political commentators say Mukhriz Mahathir has a good chance of rapidly climbing the country's political ladder by sheer virtue of his pedigree - his 94-year-old father is the prime minister - but the Kedah state chief minister hopes "the bosses" will leave him be for now.

"People have been asking me whether I may be moving to the federal government," Mukhriz told This Week in Asia in a recent interview. "And I keep telling all the bosses [in the ruling coalition], please give me some time to finish what I start."

Mukhriz, the only one out of Mahathir Mohamad's seven children involved in politics, was responding to swirling speculation that he may at some point in the current electoral term join his father's federal government cabinet.

The 54-year-old reassumed his position after the Pakatan Harapan bloc's stunning election victory last year that ended the Barisan Nasional coalition's 61-year grip on power.

Both Mahathirs were once part of Barisan Nasional - the elder statesman as its leader and as a prime minister for 22 years - but crossed aisles in 2016 in their bid to oust the scandal-hit former premier Najib Razak.

Mukhriz, who was appointed chief minister of Kedah by Najib in 2013, was forced out barely three years into the job, after he joined his father in questioning Najib over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib is currently facing 42 criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the multibillion-dollar plunder of the nation's state fund.

In the interview, Mukhriz said one of the sore points of the bruising political battle was that he was not able to fully execute his plans for Kedah after his first stint as chief minister was unceremoniously cut short.

"You have to remember that the last time I was here, I did not finish my term. I did barely three years. I did not have time to even leave a legacy, if you want to call it that," he said in the wide-ranging interview in Alor Setar, the capital of Kedah.

With the Pakatan Harapan government's new push to bridge inequality among the 13 states - Kedah, a mainly agrarian state, is one of the poorest - Mukhriz said he had "tonnes" of things still to do in the region.

"I have a lot of ideas and I am desperately trying to make sure they are at least [moving in the right direction]. It is not just about being groundbreaking," he said.

In any case, the businessman-turned-politician insisted he did not view his political career as a race.

"I am easy. I am in no rush. It's not as if I have ambitions of you know, 'Oh, I have to be a minister at this point, and I want this ministry and not that'," he said.

Mukhriz said international investors have asked him about the country's politics - especially on the topic of when his father will step down as prime minister.

Pakatan Harapan - a coalition of four parties that has an informal alliance with the ruling party of Sabah state - have an internal pact which stipulates that Mahathir must step down to make way for the veteran politician, Anwar Ibrahim, 72, some time during the current electoral term.

The initial understanding was that Mahathir would make way for Anwar, a former protege whom he fell out with in the 1990s, within two years of last May's election.

Mahathir's latest position is that he will hand over power to Anwar as promised, but says he will keep the handover date close to his chest so he does not become a lame-duck prime minister.

Mukhriz said "whoever takes over" from his father has the responsibility to make sure the administration is "business-friendly".

"In the [general election], Pakatan Harapan got a lot of goodwill in a short span of time. We would be making a huge mistake if we take that goodwill for granted and do something else," he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

