Mahathir stops press conference because of nose-bleed, aide says he's fine

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's nose bled halfway during a press conference that ended abruptly.

While taking questions from journalists at the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition 2019, Dr Mahathir was seen wiping his nose with a handkerchief after answering a few questions.

Dr Mahathir's escorts then ushered the 94-year-old prime minister away.

One of his officers who declined to be named confirmed that his nose bled but only for a short while.

"Yes, his nose bled for a short while only. It has stopped bleeding.

"Now, he has resumed work at his office in Putrajaya. He is all right," said the aide.