Mahathir: Unity govt with Umno and PAS? No thanks

PHOTO: Reuters
TARRENCE TAN
Martin Carvalho
Hemananthani Sivanandam
Rahimy Rahim
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has turned down an invitation by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to form a "unity government" with Barisan Nasional, PAS and East Malaysian parties.

The Prime Minister said Pakatan Harapan has no interest in forming a unity government with the Opposition, as the Cabinet is made up of ministers of various racial backgrounds, in line with Malaysia's diverse social setting.

"Every government formed since Merdeka until today has Cabinet members made up of all races.

"This is a fact we cannot dismiss - that the country is made up of various races, and every race has their right in the country, " Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan chairman, told a press conference at the Parliament lobby on Tuesday (Oct 8).

"I'm confident that Umno and PAS have no problems in accepting Dr Mahathir and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in this grand agenda of Malays and Islam, " added Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir also dismissed criticisms over his scathing remarks against the Malays during the Malay Dignity Congress last Sunday (Oct 6).

"I wanted to speak the truth .... If we cannot criticise someone, how can we improve them? If they are wrong and we praise them, that is wrong.

"I'm just saying that Malay dignity can only be restored by the Malays themselves, and they cannot depend on anyone else, not even the government."

Last Sunday, Dr Mahathir said there would not be much improvement in the livelihood of Malays if the Malays themselves did not want to change for the better.

More about
malaysia Mahathir Mohamad UMNO

TRENDING

Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
Russian ex-wife of Kelantan Sultan claims she pawned wedding ring to pay for medical bills while pregnant
US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
Thai zoo solves mystery of celebrity panda&#039;s death
Thai zoo solves mystery of celebrity panda's death
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
ITE student stabs schoolmate as dispute turns violent
&#039;Smiley&#039; youth who slashed employee&#039;s face at moneylending company in Tanjong Pagar arrested
'Smiley' youth who slashed employee's face at moneylending company in Tanjong Pagar arrested
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Delivery rider makes police report after he was &#039;hypnotised&#039; into donating $300 to old man from KL
Delivery rider makes police report after he was 'hypnotised' into donating $300 to old man from KL
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor

LIFESTYLE

Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Should e-scooters be banned in Singapore? 5 alternatives to an outright ban
Should e-scooters be banned in Singapore? 5 alternatives to an outright ban
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours
Walk on the dark side: 3 super creepy Asian ghost tours

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour

SERVICES