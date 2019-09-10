Mahathir: Unity govt with Umno and PAS? No thanks

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has turned down an invitation by Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to form a "unity government" with Barisan Nasional, PAS and East Malaysian parties.

The Prime Minister said Pakatan Harapan has no interest in forming a unity government with the Opposition, as the Cabinet is made up of ministers of various racial backgrounds, in line with Malaysia's diverse social setting.

"Every government formed since Merdeka until today has Cabinet members made up of all races.

"This is a fact we cannot dismiss - that the country is made up of various races, and every race has their right in the country, " Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan chairman, told a press conference at the Parliament lobby on Tuesday (Oct 8).

"I'm confident that Umno and PAS have no problems in accepting Dr Mahathir and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in this grand agenda of Malays and Islam, " added Mohamad.