Mahathir: We won't wage war for Jho Low, and police chief doesn't tell me everything

"The IGP said Jho Low was in Cyprus, but I do not speak the same language as IGP. IGP is the IGP. If you give me all these (police) medals on my shoulder, I would speak like the IGP.

"He has told me where he has found him. I would not know but it is not every time when he knows where Jho Low is supposed to be and he rings me up. Once in a while, he tells me," said Dr Mahathir.

He was speaking to the media after he and his wife Siti Hasmah were awarded honorary doctorates in creative arts by Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan in conjunction with its 15th convocation on Nov 7.

Dr Mahathir said the government was doing all it could to bring back Low to face charges.

"We are working hard on it to get information, but information is not easy to get.

"I am told he may carry several passports, he may have undergone several alterations to his face. All these rumours, we don't have proof," said Dr Mahathir.