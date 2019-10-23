Maid alleging rape by Malaysian minister to testify in camera

IPOH - After an intensive submission by both the prosecution and the defence teams, the Indonesian maid who alleged she was raped by Perak executive council member Paul Yong Choo Kiong will most likely testify in camera next month.

Yong's lawyers Datuk Rajpal Singh and Leong Cheok Keng, who is also the Malim Nawar assemblyman, made the request to the prosecution for the victim to be the first witness to testify.

The request was made in the Sessions Court here before judge Norashima Khalid during case management yesterday.

Prior to that, Deputy Public Prosecutor Azhar Mokhtar, who was leading the prosecution team, said the witness would be called to testify via video link, which the defence team objected to.

Azhar said the victim was protected under the Witness Protection Act, and thus it would be a better option for her to testify via video link and not physically present in court.

In objecting, Rajpal told the court that the victim was not a child under 18, but a 23-year-old woman.

He said the victim could testify in camera without the presence of the public and other people not related to the case.

"This will allow both the judge and the defence team to see her demeanour.

When we cross examine her, we can rest assured that she is not being influenced by anyone sitting beside her somewhere, if the testimony is heard via a video link.

"The Act does not apply here, as the victim's name has already been disclosed, as the whole case is based on the first information report, " he said.