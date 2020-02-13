Malaysia up against 2 viral battles

KUALA LUMPUR - There are two viral battles waging simultaneously at this juncture in Malaysia.

Unlike the straightforward fight against new viruses in previous outbreaks, such as the H1N1 (first identified in 2009), MERS-CoV (2012) and the Nipah (1998/99) viruses, the Health Ministry has to contend with fake news on social media following the identification of the Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) in December in China.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said people lack defences and antibodies against Covid-19.

"But, the difference between this new virus and the new viruses in the past is having to deal with fake news going viral on social media which creates mass panic, fear and racial stigmatisation.

"Even the World Health Organisation in Geneva (Switzerland) too is addressing the fake news," he said in an interview with The Star.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry is working round the clock with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to allay public fears caused by fake news.

He said one of the ways to verify information is to check the Health Ministry's website and its Facebook page and mainstream news websites.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a retiree was fined RM5,000 (S$1,700), in default 10 months' jail, by the Magistrate's Court in Sandakan for spreading fake news on Covid-19.

It also reported yesterday that a total of 23 investigation papers on fake news relating to Covid-19 on social media had been opened.

Three cases have been charged in court, in Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu and Sabah respectively, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation (Intelligence and Operations) deputy director Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari.

The most recent was a case in Tumpat, Kelantan, he said.

He urged the public not to share any unverified statement or article relating to the Covid-19 infection.