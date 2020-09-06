Malaysia Airlines: Lifting travel restrictions and reopening borders will allow loved ones to reunite

PETALING JAYA - Allowing international flights to resume in July will allow families to unite with loved ones who have been separated due to travel restrictions in many parts of the world, says Malaysia Airlines.

The national air carrier said it had increased the number of domestic flights in June and would resume some of its international flights soon as nations begin to lift border restrictions.

"The resumption of services will allow families who have not been able to return to their loved ones due to travel restrictions in many parts of the world to reunite.

"Passengers are however, reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries," it said in a statement on Sunday (June 8).

Malaysia Airlines added that it would adjust its network capacity from time to time to ensure passenger demands are met before normalisation of domestic and international flights schedules and destinations.

Its chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the airline was looking forward to welcoming passengers onboard once again following the resumption of services and increase in passenger capacity.

"We shall continue to ensure their safety, health, as well as their comfort by introducing new initiatives aligned with international safety and health protocols, as part of our commitment to offer passengers peace of mind throughout their journey with us.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued support and confidence in Malaysia Airlines throughout these challenging times," he added.

The airline has scheduled flights between Kuala Lumpur and Alor Setar, Johor Baru, Kota Baru, Langkawi, Terengganu, Labuan, Miri, Sandakan and Tawau twice weekly in June and July.

Flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, Bintulu and Sibu will be once a week.

There will be three flights per week between Kuala Lumpur and Penang and Kuching in June while flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching will be increased to five times a week in July.

In July, Malaysia Airlines will also resume flights to popular international destinations such as China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, India and the United Kingdom, among others.

Full flight schedules are available on Malaysia Airlines' website, and passengers are urged to perform online or by mobile check-ins to reduce interaction and avoid queues at the airport, especially those travelling on domestic and regional routes.

Passengers looking for flights to return home on Malaysia Airlines may book their tickets on Malaysia Airlines' official website at malaysiaairlines.com/my/en.html or via Malaysia Airlines' app with some departure dates available for booking.