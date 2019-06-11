Malaysia Airlines offers sale of up to 30 per cent on economy class tickets

Malaysia Airlines' Year End Sale (YES) is back from now until Nov 18,2019, offering customers up to 30 per cent off on its economy class air fares and up to 35 per cent off on its business class air fares to all destinations across the airlines' network.

Customers can enjoy return, all-inclusive fares from as low as RM661 (S$217.20) to Bali, from RM1,299 to Seoul, from RM1,569 to Tokyo, from RM1,699 to Sydney and from RM2,999 to London for departures from Kuala Lumpur on economy class.

Meanwhile, customers travelling one-way on economy class to domestic destinations can enjoy all-in fares from as low as RM89 to Penang, from RM129 to Kuching and from RM179 to Kota Kinabalu.

This promotion is applicable on all Malaysia Airlines' economy class fare categories (BASIC, SMART and FLEX) for international travels, as well as Economy LITE for domestic travels only.

All economy class fare categories come with complimentary refreshments and free in-flight entertainment.

The promotion is valid for travel from now until Sept 30,2020.

"Malaysia Airlines is committed towards providing great travel deals to all its customers," said Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May.

"This is the perfect time for travellers to start planning their trips for 2020 as this promotion is valid for travel up to September next year.