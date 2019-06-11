Malaysia Airlines offers sale of up to 30 per cent on economy class tickets

Malaysia Airlines' Year End Sale (YES) is back from now until Nov 18,2019, offering customers up to 30 per cent off on its economy class air fares and up to 35 per cent off on its business class air fares to all destinations across the airlines' network.
Customers can enjoy return, all-inclusive fares from as low as RM661 (S$217.20) to Bali, from RM1,299 to Seoul, from RM1,569 to Tokyo, from RM1,699 to Sydney and from RM2,999 to London for departures from Kuala Lumpur on economy class.
Meanwhile, customers travelling one-way on economy class to domestic destinations can enjoy all-in fares from as low as RM89 to Penang, from RM129 to Kuching and from RM179 to Kota Kinabalu.
This promotion is applicable on all Malaysia Airlines' economy class fare categories (BASIC, SMART and FLEX) for international travels, as well as Economy LITE for domestic travels only.
All economy class fare categories come with complimentary refreshments and free in-flight entertainment.
The promotion is valid for travel from now until Sept 30,2020.
"Malaysia Airlines is committed towards providing great travel deals to all its customers," said Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May.
"This is the perfect time for travellers to start planning their trips for 2020 as this promotion is valid for travel up to September next year.
"This sale is also in conjunction with our Fly Malaysia campaign, in support of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020). The best way to experience Malaysia is to fly Malaysia Airlines, so book now and enjoy a truly Malaysian Hospitality at great prices. "These fares come with complimentary meals and check-in baggage allowance (except Economy LITE), with no hidden charges when purchased online." Exclusively during this campaign period, Malaysia Airlines Holidays or MHholidays, the airline's latest travel marketplace is also offering great deals from up to 50 per cent off on flights plus hotel packages combo on all Malaysia Airlines-operated flights to domestic and international destinations. Alongside this promotion, there are also a wide range of value-added services to enjoy during the campaign period, including a 22 per cent discount on MHinsure via https://mas-ma-wl.poweredbycovermore.com (with the promo code MHINSURE22), value bundle of 10kg extra baggage and standard seat as well as premium bundle with access to KLIA Golden Lounge and extra legroom seat. For that peace of mind, take advantage of the 11 per cent discount on airport transfer at https://malaysiaairlines.conxxe.com/en/ when you key in the promo code MHYEARENDSALE. For more information, customers can visit www.malaysiaairlines.com.
Read also
"This sale is also in conjunction with our Fly Malaysia campaign, in support of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020). The best way to experience Malaysia is to fly Malaysia Airlines, so book now and enjoy a truly Malaysian Hospitality at great prices.
"These fares come with complimentary meals and check-in baggage allowance (except Economy LITE), with no hidden charges when purchased online."
Exclusively during this campaign period, Malaysia Airlines Holidays or MHholidays, the airline's latest travel marketplace is also offering great deals from up to 50 per cent off on flights plus hotel packages combo on all Malaysia Airlines-operated flights to domestic and international destinations.
Alongside this promotion, there are also a wide range of value-added services to enjoy during the campaign period, including a 22 per cent discount on MHinsure via https://mas-ma-wl.poweredbycovermore.com (with the promo code MHINSURE22), value bundle of 10kg extra baggage and standard seat as well as premium bundle with access to KLIA Golden Lounge and extra legroom seat.
For that peace of mind, take advantage of the 11 per cent discount on airport transfer at https://malaysiaairlines.conxxe.com/en/ when you key in the promo code MHYEARENDSALE.
For more information, customers can visit www.malaysiaairlines.com.