Malaysia Airlines offers sale of up to 30 per cent on economy class tickets

PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysia Airlines' Year End Sale (YES) is back from now until Nov 18,2019, offering customers up to 30 per cent off on its economy class air fares and up to 35 per cent off on its business class air fares to all destinations across the airlines' network.

Customers can enjoy return, all-inclusive fares from as low as RM661 (S$217.20) to Bali, from RM1,299 to Seoul, from RM1,569 to Tokyo, from RM1,699 to Sydney and from RM2,999 to London for departures from Kuala Lumpur on economy class.

Meanwhile, customers travelling one-way on economy class to domestic destinations can enjoy all-in fares from as low as RM89 to Penang, from RM129 to Kuching and from RM179 to Kota Kinabalu.

This promotion is applicable on all Malaysia Airlines' economy class fare categories (BASIC, SMART and FLEX) for international travels, as well as Economy LITE for domestic travels only.

All economy class fare categories come with complimentary refreshments and free in-flight entertainment.

The promotion is valid for travel from now until Sept 30,2020.

"Malaysia Airlines is committed towards providing great travel deals to all its customers," said Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Lau Yin May.

"This is the perfect time for travellers to start planning their trips for 2020 as this promotion is valid for travel up to September next year.

"This sale is also in conjunction with our Fly Malaysia campaign, in support of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020). The best way to experience Malaysia is to fly Malaysia Airlines, so book now and enjoy a truly Malaysian Hospitality at great prices.

"These fares come with complimentary meals and check-in baggage allowance (except Economy LITE), with no hidden charges when purchased online."

Exclusively during this campaign period, Malaysia Airlines Holidays or MHholidays, the airline's latest travel marketplace is also offering great deals from up to 50 per cent off on flights plus hotel packages combo on all Malaysia Airlines-operated flights to domestic and international destinations.

Alongside this promotion, there are also a wide range of value-added services to enjoy during the campaign period, including a 22 per cent discount on MHinsure via https://mas-ma-wl.poweredbycovermore.com (with the promo code MHINSURE22), value bundle of 10kg extra baggage and standard seat as well as premium bundle with access to KLIA Golden Lounge and extra legroom seat.

For that peace of mind, take advantage of the 11 per cent discount on airport transfer at https://malaysiaairlines.conxxe.com/en/ when you key in the promo code MHYEARENDSALE.

For more information, customers can visit www.malaysiaairlines.com.

More about
malaysia Malaysia Airlines travel Deals and promotions

TRENDING

Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Zoe Tay congratulates Edwin Goh after mistaking him for Star Search 2019 winner
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES