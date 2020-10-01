Malaysia anti-corruption agency sends first batch of audio clips to police

IPOH - The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has sent the first batch of audio clips allegedly incriminating several top government officials to the police for investigation, says its chief Latheefa Koya.

The recordings were related to the probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd.

She said part of the recordings of the alleged leakage of information from the Attorney General's Chambers to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other conversations had been handed over, while the rest would follow suit.

"We have informed the police and submitted the first round of audio recordings. Just wait for the police to open the investigation papers and so forth. What we have disclosed must definitely be investigated, " she told reporters after visiting the Perak Mentri Besar's office here yesterday.

MACC had earlier released nine audio recordings said to incriminate former top officials, including Najib, and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, alleging a "criminal conspiracy at the highest level".

On a statement by Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah that they are considering to initiate contempt action against her and the MACC, Latheefa said it was within Najib's rights to take whatever action he wanted regarding the release of the audio clips.

"It is within his right to do whatever he wants to."

When asked if the release of the recordings was related to the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Latheefa said it was their right to comment.