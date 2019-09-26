Malaysia arrests 16 suspected ISIS militants, some planning attacks on politicians, non-Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has detained 16 people on suspicion of terrorism following swoops in six states, said counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay on Thursday (Sept 26).

Datuk Ayob said the suspects - three Malaysians, 12 Indonesians and an Indian - were detained between July 10 and Sept 25 in Sabah, Selangor, Sarawak, Penang, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

One of the Malaysian suspects was planning to stage attacks on politicians and non-Muslim groups in the country, "apparently for making negative comments towards Islam, suppressing the faith, and for insulting the Malays," said Mr Ayob.

Two other Malaysians were arrested in Sabah for spreading Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) propaganda and managing the movements of eventual suicide bombers.

"Both of them had helped arrange the path for a couple and their three children who carried out suicide bombing attacks at a church in Jolo, South Philippines, last December," news portal Malay Mail quoted Mr Ayob as saying.