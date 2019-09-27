Malaysia banks axe transaction fees

PETALING JAYA - All 26 commercial banks in Malaysia have decided to drop the charges for certain cash and cheque transactions for credit card and financing repayments, just two days after widespread public uproar.

The charges were initially RM2 (S$0.66) per transaction over the counter, and 50 sen for payments made using cash deposit machines and cheque deposit machines.

In a statement yesterday, the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) said its member banks would stop charging the fees.

Some had already begun imposing the charges while others planned to implement them soon.

"Currently, certain customer segments are already waived these charges, which are disabled persons and senior citizens.

"For walk-in customers, there are available free and convenient alternatives to conduct banking transactions and obtain services as provided via automated teller machines (ATMs)," it said.

ABM added that its member banks would be communicating with their customers via their respective communication touch points, including their websites, and were ready to assist their customers to familiarise themselves with these alternative channels or on any queries they might have in relation to this matter.

Non-government organisations and consumer groups previously said this would have forced consumers to fork out extra to pay their loan instalments and credit card bills and would only profit the banks.

Since 2015, cheques in general already have a 50 sen processing fee imposed and Bank Negara had said in 2017 that this would be increased to RM1 from January 2021 and gradually thereafter, to reflect the actual cost of cheque processing.

Back in 2016, the cost incurred by banks to process a single cheque is RM4 and this is estimated to be about RM6 by next year.

In 2018, the volume of cheque payments declined 14.79 per cent to 101.4 million from 2017.