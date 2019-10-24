Malaysia bans controversial belt-and-road comic for cultural insensitivity, promoting communism

A comic book championing China's Belt and Road Initiative and written by a controversial Malaysian activist was on Wednesday banned by the Home Ministry for cultural insensitivity and promoting communism after a week of widespread criticism.

"This publication tries to, among other things, promote the ideology of communism and socialism and has spread incorrect, confusing facts about communists while trying to raise support and sympathy for the communist struggle," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the publication could "raise doubts" about the country's history among younger Malaysians, and failed to take into account the multiracial country's cultural sensitivities.

The ban comes after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday criticised the comic, saying any attempt to influence the minds of the country's youth was "not good" and that it was not Malaysia's job to "promote Chinese ideas and ideologies", despite its support for the belt and road plan.

Titled Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism and written by Hew Kuan Yau, a former member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - a key component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition - the comic was distributed to schools last week.

It quickly went viral online, with many angered by sections that suggested Malays who supported China's Muslim Uygurs were radicals.