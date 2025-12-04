Malaysia charges PM's former aide with receiving bribes

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian authorities on Thursday (Dec 4) charged a former top aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with receiving bribes, increasing scrutiny on the premier's pledge to crack down on corruption.

According to court documents, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who resigned as Anwar's senior political secretary last week, was charged with receiving RM176,829 (S$55,630) from a local businessman in exchange for assistance in obtaining mineral mining licenses in Sabah state, among other alleged favours.

Shamsul Iskandar pleaded not guilty and was granted bail pending trial, his lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad told Reuters.

He has vowed to defend himself from what he called an "attack".

Anwar's office declined to comment on the case. In a statement last week, Anwar said he accepted Shamsul Iskandar's resignation and that the authorities were free to investigate his former aide "without any external interference".

The case has renewed focus on Anwar's commitment to tackling corruption, with opposition parties and civil society groups saying the allegations against his former aide undermined the premier's efforts and eroded public trust in the government and anti-graft authorities.

Anwar took office in 2022 on an anti-corruption platform but has faced accusations of backsliding on promised reforms. He has said he is committed to fighting graft.

Albert Tei, the businessman accused of making payments to Shamsul Iskandar, was also charged in court on Thursday with bribery and pleaded not guilty, according to court documents and his lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan.

Shamsul Iskandar and Tei face jail sentences of up to 20 years and heavy fines if found guilty.

[[nid:725880]]