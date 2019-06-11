Malaysia cops looking for 3 men over 'bomb' incident

GEORGE TOWN - Penang police are looking for three men, believed to be Chinese nationals, who had hurled fake bombs at a house in Bukit Gambir.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said they had recorded statements from the house owner and his mother's driver-cum-bodyguard.

He said that police had also found fingerprints on a water filter and a perfume bottle at the crime scene.

In a statement released by the police, during the 7pm incident on Monday, Adrian Teow, 28, who is the son of MBI Group International founder Tedy Teow, saw three men attempting to enter his house at Tingkat Permai 2, Bukit Gambir.

ACP Che Zaimani said that upon reaching the house entrance, the men told Adrian to open the door.

One of them then pointed a knife on the left side of Adrian's abdomen while another man, who spoke in Mandarin, told Adrian, who is Vouk Hotel managing director, that they only wanted their money back.

ACP Che Zaimani said that one of them told Adrian that his father Tedy had cheated many MBI investors.

"The victim told the men that they had to look for his father as he did not know anything about the investment and that he was only responsible for managing the hotel.