Malaysia cops: Murder at sea may be due to revenge

KOTA KINABALU - Police believe revenge is the motive behind the murder of a family of six at sea.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said that based on investigations, the shooting could have been due to an old vendetta.

"The incident occurred in an area called Benguin, close to southern Philippines, " he said yesterday.

As the incident happened in Philippine waters, police were leaving the case to their Filipino counterparts to investigate.

The bodies of the six, including children, were discovered on Nov 7 before they were brought back for burial to Semporna, where they had been staying as undocumented immigrants.

Prior to the shooting, Omar said the six victims along with two others had taken a boat from Semporna to southern Philippines for Maulidur Rasul.

According to the two who survived and managed to seek help from villagers, a group of people on a vessel had attacked them.

The duo could not see the killers as it was too dark.