Malaysia cops nab alleged rapist who found victims using smartphone app

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Star/Asia News Network

KAJANG, Malaysia - Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped victims whom he befriended using a smartphone app.

The suspect, who is believed to have raped least two women, posed as a "Datuk" and would finds his victims using the "Bigo Live" app.

He would lure his victims with job offers as a personal assistant and would force himself on them when they went to meet him.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said they were alerted on Tuesday (Jan 12) after a student lodged a police report claiming she was raped.

"She claimed that she met a man known as "Datuk Abhy" through Bigo Live.

"She said the man was looking for a personal assistant and he told her to meet him at a shoplot in Bandar Baru Bangi," he said when contacted on Thursday (Jan 16).

He said the victim claimed the suspect then raped her.

"We received a similar report a day before from another victim, who also claimed she was raped under similar circumstances.

"A police team from Kajang CID raided the suspect's house at around 2pm on Thursday.

"We believe the suspect is involved in other rape cases as well using the same modus operandi," he said, adding that the suspect would offer high-paying jobs.

ACP Ahmad Dzaffir urged all victims to come forward and lodge police reports immediately.

"Anyone with information on the case or similar cases should contact Insp Noorlaila Kairudin at 019-229 9906," he said.

More about
malaysia Rape Sexual Assault Mobile apps Social media

TRENDING

Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES