Malaysia cops nab alleged rapist who found victims using smartphone app

KAJANG, Malaysia - Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped victims whom he befriended using a smartphone app.

The suspect, who is believed to have raped least two women, posed as a "Datuk" and would finds his victims using the "Bigo Live" app.

He would lure his victims with job offers as a personal assistant and would force himself on them when they went to meet him.

Kajang OCPD Asst Comm Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said they were alerted on Tuesday (Jan 12) after a student lodged a police report claiming she was raped.

"She claimed that she met a man known as "Datuk Abhy" through Bigo Live.

"She said the man was looking for a personal assistant and he told her to meet him at a shoplot in Bandar Baru Bangi," he said when contacted on Thursday (Jan 16).

He said the victim claimed the suspect then raped her.

"We received a similar report a day before from another victim, who also claimed she was raped under similar circumstances.

"A police team from Kajang CID raided the suspect's house at around 2pm on Thursday.

"We believe the suspect is involved in other rape cases as well using the same modus operandi," he said, adding that the suspect would offer high-paying jobs.