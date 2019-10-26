Malaysia cops nab man who shot dead birthday party host

KOTA KINABALU - The guest who shot dead the host of a birthday party in Tongod on Tuesday has been arrested after hiding for three days in a forest.

It is believed that the 40-year-old local was driven by hunger when he emerged from the forest and slipped into Kampung Malagatan to search for food yesterday.

Villagers who noticed his presence immediately alerted Rela personnel who apprehended him.

They later handed him over to the Kinabatangan district police.

In the incident, the man had turned up at the party at about 6pm and was drinking local rice wine tumpung with the host when he got drunk and ended up in an argument.

Kinabatangan OCPD Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said the man left the party and returned about 30 minutes later with a bakakuk (homemade shotgun).

He fired a shot in the air and challenged the host to come out of the house.

It is believed that the host had taken a hammer with him and went towards the man.

"This is when the man fired a shot at the host," Supt Dzulbaharin said, adding the victim's father and other relatives at the scene immediately went to assist him.

