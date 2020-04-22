Malaysia court to live stream proceedings for first time ever, open to public

KUALA LUMPUR - For the first time in history, the Court of Appeal will be hearing civil cases via live streaming on Thursday (April 23).

In a statement on Wednesday (April 22), the judiciary said it would be conducting online proceedings for three selected cases due to the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

To complete and support the online proceedings, the judiciary said it was taking a step further by launching the pioneer live streaming project.

"This means the public would be able to view the proceedings live akin to them being in an open court and to ensure that access to justice is continuous," it said.

The three cases that will be heard are Zhao Fangliang v Syarikat Pengangkutan Satu Hati Sdn Bhd; Jin Haifang v Syarikat Pengangkutan Satu Hati Sdn Bhd; and Zhu Cunhua v Syarikat Pengangkutan Satu Hati Sdn Bhd.

The live streaming can be viewed from 10am on the official judiciary website.

It is expected that a three-man bench will be presiding over the trio of cases.

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, the courts will only hear urgent and MCO-related cases.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.