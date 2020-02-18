Malaysia Defence Minister has never made 'Roti John' joke, says aide

PETALING JAYA - Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has never made the "Roti John" joke that has been circulating on social media, says his press secretary Amin Iskandar.

Amin said they had since 2018 repeatedly denied the "Roti John" joke allegedly uttered by an unnamed minister who had linked the dish to a high-ranking foreign official's name.

According to an article, a Pakatan Harapan minister had allegedly met a high-ranking official named John to discuss security issues.

It stated that the minister had allegedly said: "Your name is John. In my country we have 'Roti John'. If you come to our country, I will cook 'Roti John' for you."

It had prompted former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to question the "quality" of the Pakatan minister who had allegedly uttered such a joke.

Amin said on Monday (Feb 17) that the media should only disseminate information from verified and credible sources.