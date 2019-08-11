Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has detained the deputy leader of Cambodia’s banned opposition party, Ms Mu Sochua, an official said on Thursday (Nov 7), after Phnom Penh sought her arrest on grounds that she and other self-exiled opposition were plotting a coup in trying to return home.

The detention came as Sam Rainsy, the founder of the opposition party, prepared to fly from Paris to Bangkok, vowing to return to Cambodia on Saturday to lead demonstrations against the one-party rule of longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Ms Mu Sochua, 65, flew into Kuala Lumpur on her US passport and was being questioned at the airport, but Malaysia had not decided whether to deport her to Cambodia to face trial, said Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

"We have received a request, but we decide on our own," Mr Saifuddin told reporters.

"We are a pro-democracy government, we follow things very closely, but at the same time we cannot interfere in what happens in other countries," he said.

However, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia is looking for a third country to send Ms Mu Sochua.

"Our principle, in Asean in particular, generally is that we don’t interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," Tun Dr Mahathir said referring to the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

"We do not want to let them to use Malaysia as a base for struggle in other countries. We wanted to deport her ... now we are trying to find any country that can take her."

It was unclear if any of the dozens of opposition figures abroad would reach Cambodia for the planned rallies.

A former women’s minister, Ms Mu Sochua is vice-president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) and one of the highest-profile opposition leaders detained in Hun Sen’s efforts to prevent their return.