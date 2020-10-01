Malaysia in dire need of oncologists

KUALA LUMPUR - A large number of cancer patients seeking treatment in public hospitals nationwide have never seen an oncologist in their lives, according to a medical practitioner.

In many government hospitals, there are no oncologists in-house and with an overwhelming number of patients, medical officers or specialists in smaller hospitals will email oncologists for them to prescribe the needed cancer treatment course, said one who declined to be named.

"Normally, a surgeon or a specialist will diagnose the patient and an oncologist decides on the treatment after seeing the patient in person.

"But in government hospitals, there are way too many patients. A large number of patients will not get to see an oncologist at all, " said the medical practitioner who declined to be named.

She said most of the oncologists are in private hospitals. There are 33 oncologists in six government cancer treatment centres, 14 in university hospitals and 61 in private hospitals nationwide.

The 33 oncologists are stationed in Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), National Cancer Institute (IKN), Hospital Pulau Pinang, Hospital Sultan Ismail in Johor, Likas Women and Children's Hospital in Sabah and Sarawak General Hospital.

On top of their heavy workload, government oncologists also have to travel once every two months to other hospitals in other states that have no oncologists.

Many public sector oncologists are frustrated with the immense workload and have left the service for the private sector, worsening the brain drain, she said.

A clinical consultant oncologist who used to work in Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Dr Mastura Md Yusof, said Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis do not have oncological services and in Kedah, there is only one private centre offering chemotherapy, but for radiotherapy the patients need to go to Penang.

"Delayed appointments for referral, diagnostic scan, biopsy and treatment such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy can take one to three months in public hospitals due to heavy patient load and lack of manpower, " said Dr Mastura who now works in a private hospital.

The lack of oncologists and oncological services is one of the contributing factors to delayed diagnosis and treatment besides underdiagnosis, patients' poor cancer knowledge and fears, and the lack of social and psycho-social support systems, she added.