Malaysia election 2022: Polls open in tightest contest since independence, turnout crucial in deciding victory for Umno or Pakatan Harapan

Malaysians began casting their ballots on Saturday (Nov 19) to choose who will earn the right to lead the country over the next five years, in a stiff contest that was called ahead of time amid concerns of rising living costs tied to surging inflation and fears of a repeat of deadly floods from a year ago.

This will be Malaysia's 15th general election and it is likely to be the most hotly contested that the country has ever seen, with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition jockeying for position against two others: the multiracial Pakatan Harapan and the Malay nationalist Perikatan Nasional.

A record 21 million people are registered to vote this year, an increase of six million, or about 40 per cent from the 2018 polls.

The growth can be contributed to parliament lowering the minimum voting age to 18 years and approving automatic voter registration.

National polls were called well ahead of the Q3 2023 deadline after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament in October, succumbing to persistent pressure to call for an early election from his Umno party, in their bid to reclaim national power after strong victories in two state polls over the past year.

An election worker in Penang prepares ballot paper trays ahead of polling day.

PHOTO: Reuters

Critics had accused Umno's leadership of allegedly trying to save themselves from a raft of corruption charges should they return to power, while ignoring public concerns over rising costs of daily necessities and the risk of potential floods just as the monsoon season set in.

Last December, dozens of people died and thousands displaced after "once in a century" floods struck densely populated areas in Selangor – the nation's richest state – and other parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Will Malaysia's tight weekend vote result in remake of tired political drama?

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.