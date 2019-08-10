Malaysia ex-minister received nearly $1m from hotel sale, court hears on first day of graft trial

KUALA LUMPUR - Former chairman of government agency Felda, Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, allegedly received about RM3 million (S$988,600) from the sale of Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites in Kuching to Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB) in 2014, the High Court heard on Monday (Oct 7).

On the first day of Isa's criminal breach of trust (CBT) and corruption trial, the court heard that the former Cabinet minister - who was then the FICSB director and chairman of FICSB's board of directors - received RM3.09 million as gratification from Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd director Ikhwan Zaidel for assisting the company to sell the hotel to FICSB at a price of RM160 million.

Isa is on trial for nine counts of graft and one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT).

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, in his opening statement, said that Isa was paid RM3 million after the sale of the hotel went through.

Mr Afzainizam told the court that the RM3 million was paid in batches of RM100,000, RM140,000, RM300,000, RM250,000, RM500,000, RM500,000, RM300,000, RM500,000, and RM500,000.

The payment, he added, was made by an agent appointed by Mr Ikhwan, JV Evolution Sdn Bhd, and was paid to Isa through Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, who was then Isa's special officer.

On the CBT charge, DPP Afzainizam said that Isa - in his capacity as the director of FICSB - played an active role in the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel and Suites by the Felda subsidiary from Gegasan Abadi Properties at an inflated price of RM160 million.

According to DPP Afzainizam, Isa had in 2013 ordered FICSB chief executive officer Mohd Zaid Abdul Jalil to study the proposal to purchase the hotel from Gegasan Abadi Properties.