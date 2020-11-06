Malaysia gazettes 11 activities as prohibited under recovery MCO

KUALA LUMPUR - The government has gazetted 11 activities as prohibited beginning Wednesday (June 10) in line with the Prime Minister’s announcement on the recovery movement control order (MCO).

The prohibited activities are:

1) The organising of sports events and tournaments, as well as sports events and tournaments;

2) Contact sports;

3) Water theme park and water park activities;

4) Swimming pool activities (other than swimming pool activities in a swimming pool in a private residence and in a swimming pool for private use in accommodation premises under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482]), with the exception of the training of national athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020;

5) Outbound tour activities by a citizen and inbound tour activities involving foreign tourists entering Malaysia;

6) Activities in karaoke centres, children’s playgrounds in shopping malls, and family entertainment centres;

7) Activities in pubs and nightclubs, with the exception of restaurant businesses in pubs and nightclubs;

8) The fitting of clothes, using fitting rooms in clothes stores, trying on fashion accessories in stores, and providing cosmetics testers in stores;

9) Reflexology and massage activities in health and beauty establishments;

10) Cruise ship activities

11) Any activities with many people in attendance at one place making it difficult to carry out social distancing and to comply with the directions of the Health director-general.

The list under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No 7) Regulations 2020 was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and published on Tuesday (June 9).

It takes effect from Wednesday until Aug 31.

The regulations also state that no individual can enter or exit a place that was subjected to an enhanced MCO, except for those who are providing healthcare and medical services or are given permission by an authorised officer.

It also prohibits participation in any procession.

Religious gatherings including congregations at worship places are subject to the direction of the Health director-general.