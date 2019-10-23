Malaysia, Goldman discuss smaller penalty over 1MDB scandal: Bloomberg

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has discussed a $2 billion (S$2.7 billion) to $3 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs over the US bank's alleged role in the 1MDB scandal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, less than half the sum the Southeast Asian nation had demanded earlier.

Investigators in Malaysia and the United States say about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from the now-defunct state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, set up in 2009 by former Prime Minister Najib Razak who has been slapped with several charges.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman over its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB. Prosecutors in August filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at Goldman's units.

Malaysia's finance minister said in January the government would be ready to discuss dropping the charges against Goldman if it agreed to pay $7.5 billion in reparations.

Goldman has not commented on any figure but said last year it had set aside $1.8 billion to cover potential losses related to 1MDB legal proceedings.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was keen to reach a deal with Goldman this year itself as the government grapples with a high debt burden.