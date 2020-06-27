Malaysia government to continue with Covid-19 SOP: Muhyiddin

TANGKAK - The government will continue to implement the standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 as long as no vaccine has been found.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that among the SOPs were wearing face masks and social distancing, adding that this has been practised since the start of the movement control order (MCO).

"Our battle against the disease is far from over as there are currently efforts being taken by China, the United States and other countries to find a working vaccine against the Covid-19.

"However, as long as there is no vaccine, we will continue with the SOP and urged the rakyat to practise it constantly to safeguard us against Covid-19," he added.

The Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, said this in his speech during a meet the people session held at Dewan Serbaguna Bukit Gambir here on Saturday (June 27).

He said that it was not easy for the government to carry out the first MCO as 2.4 billion citizens were not allowed to carry out their normal activities.

Muhyiddin said that the Covid-19 pandemic was an unprecedented time in Malaysia's history forcing the government to implement decisions to protect Malaysians.

He added that this included not allowing Muslims and non-Muslims to conduct religious activities at mosques, surau and other places of worship.

"Covid-19 is an unknown disease to us which has caused millions of people around the world to be affected and also hundreds of thousands have died from it.

"Many developed countries are affected from it including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe and Italy," he said.

Muhyiddin, however, added that he was proud of the discipline shown by Malaysians who adhered to the MCO, as that helped the country face the pandemic.

"The world has recognised Malaysia's effort as we are in the top five nations out of 180 countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I will like to thank the rakyat and in particular frontliners such as the police, army, doctors, nurses and other health officers for their contribution," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.