Malaysia govt eases some MCO rules, but no 'balik kampung' travel or large gatherings still

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia's government has announced that some conditions of the movement control order (MCO) that was first introduced on March 18 would be relaxed.

However, inter-state travel, including to return to hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, would still be disallowed, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The only exceptions for interstate travel would be for those who need to get to work or having to return home after having been stranded in their hometowns and other places in the first phase of the MCO.

"Schools, colleges and higher educational institutions will remain closed," said Muhyiddin.

Under the new “conditional MCO”, all religious activities, sports and recreational activities involving large gatherings would still not be allowed, he said in his Labour Day speech here Friday (May 1).

“It will be difficult to practise social distancing in industries and businesses involving mass gatherings and body contact.

“Among these businesses are cinemas, reflexology services, entertainment outlets, night clubs, theme parks, Ramadan and Aidilfiti bazaars, sales carnivals and all forms of conferences and exhibitions," said Muhyiddin.

Sporting activities which involve gatherings, body contact and the possibilities of infection are still not allowed.

"This includes football, rugby, swimming and all indoor and stadium sports.

"Outdoor sporting activities which do not involve body contact and mass gatherings are allowed," he added.

Outdoor badminton and tennis without spectators are allowed.

"Jogging, cycling, golf and jogging in small groups of not more than 10 people are allowed provided there is social distancing and no body contact," said Muhyiddin.

He also said that all social, community and cultural events such as kenduri (feasts), open houses, breaking of fasts in a gathering, concerts, cultural shows, monthly assemblies of civil and private sectors, officiating events and gatherings are still not allowed.

"All religious activities such as processions, Friday prayers and gatherings in mosques, surau and worship houses are not allowed," he added.

However, the Prime Minister also announced that almost all economic sectors and business activities will be allowed to resume business, subject to conditions and a standard operating procedure (SOP).

Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was made following advice from the Health Ministry and after lengthy discussions during Economic Action Council, National Security Council and Cabinet meetings.

"I am saying almost all because there will be industries and businesses that will not be allowed to operate. These are businesses that involves the presence of a lot of people where body contact and social distancing will be difficult to exercise," he said in his special address.

Among the new measures, restaurants would be allowed to reopen from May 4 onwards, but must enforce social distancing.

Muhyiddin also noted that the nation is losing about RM2.4bil daily during MCO, enforced to break the spread of Covid-19 infections, with the total loss so far estimated at about RM63bil.

The full list of businesses and activities that will not be allowed to operate can be obtained at the National Security Council website www.mkn.gov.my.

