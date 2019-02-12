Malaysia govt to research ways to solve congestion at Causeway, Second Link

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Venesa Devi
The Star/Asia News Network

JOHOR BARU - The Government would conduct research into ways to solve congestion problems at the Johor Causeway here, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Home Minister said the research would also include exploring the possibility of setting-up a third bridge between Johor and Singapore.

He said that the government would only decide on whether or not the bridge is necessary after the research has been conducted.

"We would discuss the matter with Singapore after the government decides to go ahead with the plan and this will only be known after we get the research results," he said.

He added that other details, including the location of the third bridge, would also be known after the holistic research.

Muhyiddin said this in a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the committee to solve the congestion issue of the Causeway and Second-Link here Sunday (Dec 1).

