Malaysia High Court orders Najib to enter defence over $13.8 million SRC case

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been ordered by the High Court to enter his defence for seven charges in the SRC International trial involving the misappropriation of RM42million (S$13.8million) in SRC funds.

High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the order after ruling that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the Pekan MP.

Najib, 66, appeared calm when the decision was read in court on Monday (Nov 11).

He has chosen to give sworn evidence in his defence trial.

This would mean that Najib is subjected to cross-examination by the prosecution.

The prosecution trial lasted 58 days with 57 witnesses called to the stand.

During the trial, the prosecution tendered more than 750 exhibits, including bank documents relating to Najib's bank accounts, cash transactions, minutes of meetings and Blackberry Messenger chats over Najib's transactions.