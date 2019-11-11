Malaysia High Court orders Najib to enter defence over $13.8 million SRC case

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arriving at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Monday (Nov 11).
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan
Royce Tan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been ordered by the High Court to enter his defence for seven charges in the SRC International trial involving the misappropriation of RM42million (S$13.8million) in SRC funds.

High Court judge Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the order after ruling that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the Pekan MP.

Najib, 66, appeared calm when the decision was read in court on Monday (Nov 11).

He has chosen to give sworn evidence in his defence trial.

This would mean that Najib is subjected to cross-examination by the prosecution.

The prosecution trial lasted 58 days with 57 witnesses called to the stand.

During the trial, the prosecution tendered more than 750 exhibits, including bank documents relating to Najib's bank accounts, cash transactions, minutes of meetings and Blackberry Messenger chats over Najib's transactions.

The defence trial is expected to commence starting Dec 3.

Najib was accused of using his positions as the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to receive a RM42million gratification when he took part in the Government's decision in providing a guarantee for a loan of RM4billion from the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a unit of 1MDB.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya between Aug 17, 2011 and Feb 8, 2012.

He was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Najib was also slapped with three counts of CBT under Section 409 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheets, as the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the Advisor Emeritus of SRC International, Najib was entrusted with SRC's monies amounting to RM4billion, and he allegedly misappropriated RM27million and RM5million in two transactions between Dec 24 and Dec 29, 2014.

In the third CBT charge, he was accused of misappropriating RM10million between Feb 10 and March 2, 2015 from the same RM4billion entrusted to him.

All of the CBT offences were allegedly committed at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan here.

The charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code are punishable by up to 20 years prison, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

