KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia's king did not have a choice but to agree to the prime minister's request to return the mandate to the people, the palace said on Monday (Oct 10), after Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah had expressed disappointment with current political developments and hoped the election commission would hold polls as soon as possible, the palace said in a statement.

