Malaysia Parliament repeals anti-fake news law again

The Bill to repeal the Anti-Fake News Act was passed after bloc voting which was marred by accusations of sexism against a deputy minister.

After two days of debates and resistance by the Opposition, the Bill was passed when 92 MPs voted for the law to be abolished while 51 were against it.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (BN-Bera) called for a bloc vote at the policy stage which saw 93 ayes and 53 nays.

The Bill was tabled for the second time on Monday after a cooling-off period of one year under Article 68 of the Federal Constitution was over.

It was the Pakatan Harapan government's second attempt to abolish the Act since coming to power in May 2018.

In August last year, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Bill to repeal the Act.

However, it hit a roadblock after the Senate rejected it late last year.

Earlier, the proceedings erupted in chaos when a deputy minister made a sexist remark against a Barisan Nasional lawmaker and was ordered to retract his comment.