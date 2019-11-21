Malaysia PKR Youth No. 2 in open rebellion against chief, backs deputy president Azmin Ali

PETALING JAYA - The No. 2 leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat's (PKR) youth wing, Mr Muhammad Hilman Idham, lashed out at top party leaders for breaking tradition, as an internal feud continues to roil the biggest party in the ruling coalition.
The deputy PKR Youth chief and Gombak Setia state assemblyman has openly defied his chief and said the PKR Youth National Convention on Dec 6 in Melaka would be officiated by deputy president Azmin Ali, in the name of "upholding tradition".
This is despite PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Johor Baru MP, saying that Deputy Prime Minister and adviser to PKR central leadership council Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be the one officiating the event.
Mr Hilman claims to have support of the majority of all elected PKR Youth leaders.
PKR, which is the biggest party in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition in Malaysia, has been split by rival factions loyal to Datuk Seri Azmin, who is Economics Minister, and to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.
Mr Azmin's camp has boycotted party leadership meetings for months.
Mr Hilman is also the political secretary of Mr Azmin.
In a statement released on Nov 20, Mr Hilman said that he agreed with the majority of elected PKR Youth National leaders to defend any attempt to sabotage the premiership of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
PKR's preparations for its national convention scheduled for Dec 6-8 have been in an upheaval since the withdrawal of the invitation to Mr Azmin to officiate the PKR Youth National Convention. Mr Akmal had said that the national leadership had agreed to invite Datuk Seri Wan Azizah, wife of Datuk Seri Anwar, after there was a delay in Mr Azmin's response. Mr Azmin hit back, stating that this was an attempt to gag him from speaking to PKR members. Sarawak PKR state leadership has cancelled its state convention over the matter and 32 of its leaders flew to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 20 to demand that Mr Anwar put a stop to the infighting in the party. PKR in Selangor, the state where Mr Azmin was Menteri Besar, has also postponed its state convention indefinitely. Top leadership Mr Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah have described the uprising as internal party matters and have urged Mr Azmin to attend party meetings to discuss the matter.
