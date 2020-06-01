Malaysia PM Mahathir likely to fill acting role for Education Minister post

PETALING JAYA - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) has, in a surprising turn of events, emerged as a candidate to fill the vacant Education Minister's post.

A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member said its leaders were made to understand that their party chairman may take over the post in an acting capacity before handing it over to his permanent choice.

Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was earlier speculated to be the front runner for the post vacated by Dr Maszlee Malik.

The Prime Minister, who has long envisaged meaningful reform in the country's education system, held a special meeting with the management-level staff of the Education Ministry on Friday.

Details of the meeting remained unclear but political insiders said he would have used the occasion to stress the urgent need for educational reforms to prepare the future workforce for the new technological age or the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

However, Dr Mahathir did tell the meeting that he would make the announcement soon.

Many had expected the reshuffle to be made last Thursday but instead the spotlight was on Maszlee who announced his resignation in a long, rambling speech before finally driving off in a black Perodua Myvi with a P-plate.

Political insiders saw Maszlee's parting words of "handing back the post" to the Prime Minister, whom he referred to as "ayahanda" (father), as a hint of things to come.

The much-overdue reshuffle is expected to be announced any day after this Wednesday's Cabinet meeting. Speculation that the ministry may again be split into Higher Education and Education has also been dismissed as unlikely.