Malaysia PM Mahathir says he will only step down after November, no matter what PH leaders say

PHOTO: Reuters file
The Star/Asia News Network

PUTRAJAYA - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday (Feb 18) that he does not know if the date of Malaysia's most anticipated power transition will be fixed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting on Friday (Feb 21).

But he reiterated that he will step down as premier as he had promised, but will do so only after Malaysia hosts November's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

"I don't know (if the date issue will be raised). I have said that I am prepared to resign anytime when asked.

"But my promise to resign remain, and whatever decision made (by the presidential council), I will only resign after Apec," he said to reporters here.

Asked if he would raise the issue himself, Tun Dr Mahathir, 94, said he would not.

"I'm going to be the chair," he said.

The PH presidential council, comprising the most senior leaders of the four component parties of PH, is meeting on Friday to resolve the thorny issue of when Dr Mahathir would be passing on the prime ministership to MP Anwar Ibrahim, 72.

PH leaders had agreed before the May 2018 general election that should the four-party coalition grabbed power, Dr Mahathir would pass the premiership to Datuk Seri Anwar, who was then in jail.

The exact date of the handover was not discussed, with followers of Mr Anwar agitating for Dr Mahathir to step down in May this year - two years after PH came to power.

Last week, Mr Anwar said Dr Mahathir told him at a meeting between the two leaders that he would relinquish his position as promised.

Mr Anwar, who is president of PH's biggest organisation Parti Keadilan Rakyat also said that the power transition would be decided in the PH presidential council meeting on Friday.

The tensions caused in PH by the question over the transition has allowed opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia to band together to say that they would like Dr Mahathir to soldier on as prime minister until the next general election, which is due in 2023.

More about
Mahathir Mohamad Politics and Government

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES