Malaysia PM Muhyiddin refutes reports of cancer recurrence

PETALING JAYA - The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has denied allegations by a website that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin breached the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine to seek medical treatment for cancer abroad.

The PMO, in a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday (June 16), described the allegations by the Sarawak Report as "baseless and malicious", saying the Prime Minister had undergone self-quarantine beginning May 22 following a post-Cabinet meeting where an officer later tested positive for Covid-19.

"During the quarantine period, the Prime Minister strictly adhered to the SOP (standard operating procedure) and did not leave his house.

"All official duties were conducted from home including a videoconference with the Senior Minister (Security) and Health director-general," it said, referring to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, respectively.

Therefore, the PMO said, the allegations made by Sarawak Report that the Prime Minister had broken quarantine rules and flew overseas were baseless and merely "a fiction created by the writer".

"The writer and the Sarawak Report must be held accountable for the false allegations hurled at the Prime Minister.

"The burden of proof is on the writer to back these frivolous claims regarding the private jet, hospital in Singapore and doctors, as alleged."

It added failure to back up such claims would show that the report was of "malicious intent and is nothing (short) of a smear campaign against the Prime Minister".

The PMO also said that this was an unnecessary distraction at a time when the country was facing an unprecedented health and economic challenges.

"As reported in the media previously, several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and there is no evidence of the recurrence of the disease, and therefore the Prime Minister is medically fit to carry out his duties," it added.

The PMO is believed to be referring to a report by the Sarawak Report on June 9 that claimed Muhyiddin was terminally ill, quoting "several sources".

In its statement, the PMO also included a copy of Muhyiddin's medical report from a private hospital, which acknowledged that his pancreatic cancer was treated at stage 1 during 2018.

The medical team that attended to Muhyiddin also stated that they were of the opinion that he was fit to serve the people and the nation.