Malaysia PM proud of achievement in curbing pandemic

PETALING JAYA - Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has paid tribute to frontliners who have worked tirelessly for months to stem the spread of the pandemic. Muhyiddin said Wednesday was the first time that Malaysia recorded only one case in a day, which saw no local transmission cases among citizens and foreigners. “Congratulations and thank you to the frontliners who are still working hard at present to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country. “At the same time, I’m also proud with every Malaysian for giving good cooperation in terms of abiding with (the) SOP,” he said, adding the decreasing rate reflected the society’s level of awareness and knowledge about Covid-19. “Congratulations to Malaysians,” said Muhyiddin, adding this showed increasing compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP). “Such positive development is making us very excited and proud. But we shouldn’t be too comfortable to the extent that efforts in stemming Covid-19 are neglected.” Muhyiddin stressed Malaysians must continue to be vigilant, take preventive measures and always abide by the SOP. “During the recovery movement control order (MCO), we are all frontliners,” he said, pointing out that every Malaysian had the responsibility to protect his or her family members, the community and the country from Covid-19. “God willing, I’m confident that with the cooperation and commitment of every Malaysian, we will successfully defeat Covid-19. “I’m proud with all of you. I’m proud to be a Malaysian.”

In Putrajaya, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia had dipped below 100 for the first time since early March before the country faced a spike in cases. Another 62 patients were discharged from health facilities yesterday, which leaves only 85 who are still being treated for the virus. Since the outbreak began, 8,437 patients have recovered in Malaysia. “This translates to a recovery rate of 97.6 per cent out of the total number of cases in the country,” he said in a statement. Two patients are in the intensive care unit and both are intubated with ventilators. Dr Noor Hisham also announced only three additional cases as at noon yesterday while the death toll remains at 121.

Of the three new cases, two are local transmissions involving foreigners and one is an import case of a Malaysian returning from Singapore. One of the two local cases is related to the Bukit Bintang cluster while the other was detected during screening of new detainees at a lock-up in Kota Kinabalu. Dr Noor Hisham said the Bukit Bintang case was found from a repeat test conducted on 293 individuals under quarantine. “These individuals who initially tested negative remain isolated and there is no risk of them infecting others in the community,” said Dr Noor Hisham. With the addition of that one case, there are now 11 positive cases linked to this cluster. “The source of infection in this cluster is still under investigation.”

