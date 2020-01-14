Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is accused of being the mastermind of the alleged 1MDB fraud.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Austin Camoens
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's top cop admits he has failed to deliver fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, to justice here.

"I admit I failed. I wanted to be a superhero. I promised I would work on bringing him home, but I faced many obstacles by certain parties to ensure he is not brought home to face justice," Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador told reporters at Bukit Aman on Monday (Jan 13).

He said investigations to trace assets belonging to his family, however, have led to several successes.

"We found new assets here that we had seized. I am not be able to divulge the value of a house we had seized except that it is worth millions of ringgit.

"This is our money and we want every sen of it back," he said, adding that he has not given up on bringing the fugitive back.

He said he would continue because Jho Low still has billions of US dollars under his control.

"He thinks he can hide and claim he was offered citizenship, go right ahead.

"Based on his statements, he is trying to wash his hands and claim he was not involved.

"If this is true, come back. I have given assurance on his safety. He can definitely get the best lawyer," he said, warning Jho Low to not make a mockery of the judicial system and claim that the police would torture him.

On the alleged gay sex video case, Abdul Hamid said he understood the predicament faced by the Attorney General in making a decision not to proceed with prosecution.

"Two firms were used by us in analysing the footage and other parties out there also sent the footage to other firms for analysis.

"The findings from all these firms were similar though, stating that the resolution was blurry and identification could not be done," he said, adding that this did not mean that the case was closed.

He said the case would be reopened if there was new evidence.

Last week, Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said no charges will be filed against individuals said to be involved in the sex video purportedly implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, as none of them could be positively identified.

The Attorney General said findings from the US company which analysed the video revealed that none of the individuals implicated in the video could be positively identified, due to low resolution and lack of video frames.

This prevented the subjects from being seen clearly, he said.

