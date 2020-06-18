Malaysia police calls in former deputy minister Hannah Yeoh for questioning over Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR - The statement made by Hannah Yeoh has seditious tendecies and could incite certain parties, says Bukit Aman.

Federal CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said they began their investigations on March 11 after the owner of the Hannah Yeoh Facebook account made the posting.

In a statement Wednesday, Comm Huzir said they have classified the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code.

"We are also investigating the case under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

"The owner of the Facebook account will be called to have their statement taken to explain the post as it has seditious tendencies that could threaten harmony," he said, adding that investigations were on going.

Meanwhile, on an unrelated matter Comm Huzir said police have opened investigations into the owner of the Siti Kassim Facebook account.

"We began investigations on May 27 under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public," he said.

He said they were also investigating the case under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 for misuse of network facilities.

Comm Huzir said to guarantee community peace and harmony, the police urge the public not to make any posting, publishing or distribute any statement rumour or news that has seditious tendencies that could threaten harmony, cause animosity and could threaten public order.

"No one will be overlooked in having action taken if they are found to have intentionally broken any laws," he said.