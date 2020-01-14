Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah and several members of two political parties were among 17 people detained following a raid on a private party in Puchong.

According to sources, Adhif, who is the Selangor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief, was picked up in the early hours of Sunday as the party was going on.

Sources said that besides several Bersatu members, the other detained was from PKR.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who confirmed the arrests, said except for one male, 16 of those picked up tested positive for drugs.

"I will not release the names of those detained as the investigation is underway. We are also waiting for the second set of tests on the urine samples," he told a press conference at Bukit Aman yesterday.

Abdul Hamid, who declined to confirm if an assemblyman and political party members were among those detained, said police from Brickfields went to the condominium after residents complained of loud noises at about 4.40am.

"When police arrived at the scene, they found all 17 people partying and in a daze.

"We recovered a transparent plastic packet containing powder believed to be ketamine, and a glass plate with some traces of powder believed to be ketamine too during the search. A suspected ganja cigarette was also found," he said, adding that a deck of cards and several chips believed to be used for gambling were seized.

He said statements had been recorded from all the suspects.

"Those detained have been released on police bail, expect for a foreign woman," he said, adding that the others were 11 men and five women.

According to sources, the six women, aged between 22 and 37, included an Indonesian.

"It is will be sub judice for me to name those arrested. We are going through the requirement of the law.

"I know that there [are] many aspects being discussed on social media but let the police investigate thoroughly," he added.

