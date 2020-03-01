Malaysia puts VEP system on hold as many Singaporean vehicles still without RFID

MUAR, Malaysia - The vehicle entry permit (VEP) on all outbound traffic at Johor's Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) continues to be deferred because a high number of Singapore-registered vehicles have yet to install the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said based on their records, more than 230,000 Singapore vehicles have registered for the VEP.

"However, only about 60,000 of them have installed the VEP-RFID, and we are targeting to get the remaining balance within the first six months of the year," he told reporters after officiating the RTD Station, the third in country, at the Pagoh rest and service area (RnR) (south-bound) here along the North-South Expressway.

He said the department had received a positive reaction from Singaporeans to get their VEP-RFID tags to enter the country via the Johor-Singapore Causeway and Second Link.

"Singapore-registered vehicles know the importance of registering for the VEP-RFID tag before coming into Malaysia," he said.