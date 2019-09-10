Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at ongoing Asean meeting

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will raise the issue of transboundary haze at the Asean Ministerial Meeting on Environment which is being held in Cambodia, said its environment minister.

The item is on the agenda for the four-day meeting that started on Tuesday (Oct 8), said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

"There have been specific discussions that were held (before) but Munirah will be raising the issue in the meeting," she said, referring to her deputy, Ms Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

Last month, Malaysia had been plagued by haze coming from Indonesia due to peat fires that stemmed from illegal open burning practices.

According to Cambodia's Ministry of Environment, other issues that will be discussed in the meeting include climate change, environmentally sustainable cities, biodiversity conservation, preserving coastal and marine environments, environmental education, water resource management, and chemical and hazardous waste management.

Ms Yeo said she had not received any update from the Indonesian government about the four Malaysian companies implicated in the Indonesian peat fires.