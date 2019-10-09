Malaysia ready to give Indonesia a helping hand on forest fires

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is all ready to help Indonesia put out its raging fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra in order to ease the severe haze in the region, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change (Mestecc) Minister Yeo Bee Yin.

"The urgency now is for Indonesia to extinguish the fires and the government is ready to offer any kinds of assistance to help Indonesia in both Kalimantan and Sumatra, " she said in a Facebook post yesterday, adding that Malaysia will exhaust all diplomatic channels to get Indonesia to act."We will be sending diplomatic notes to Indonesia to underscore the seriousness of haze, as well as to emphasise the urgency in putting out the fires, " Yeo said.

She said Mestecc is working with the Foreign Ministry on the matter following a scheduled meeting between the Malaysian ambassador and his counterpart yesterday.