Malaysia revives 1MDB-linked mega project as it strengthens economic ties with China

The controversial Bandar Malaysia mega-project linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) global financial scandal received a new lease on life on Tuesday after the government signed a deal with a China-backed consortium to continue the venture.

Malaysian Finance Ministry subsidiary TRX City said it had entered into a deal with IWH-CREC, a consortium between the Beijing-owned China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) and local developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings to develop the 48-acre plot of land.

Bandar Malaysia was originally envisioned as a central transport hub for a dozen highways and several rail lines including the stalled Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high speed rail link.

It was announced in 2011 by the former premier Najib Razak, who is currently on trial for multiple counts of corruption and abuse of power linked to the 1MDB financial scandal that saw billions siphoned out of the state sovereign wealth fund.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the signing ceremony that the revival of the project was "testimony to both Malaysia and China working out a collaboration that will benefit our peoples".

Unlike ongoing Malaysia-based Belt and Road Initiative projects such as the East Coast Rail Link, Bandar Malaysia was pursued in "a larger context of forging and underlining long-term bilateral and trade relations between Malaysia and China", he said.

"It is undertaken with a very clear objective - that such a project provides premium economic value to the country. The revised plan for Bandar Malaysia takes into consideration the government's policy of ensuring that such a massive development project will be people-centric, add substantial value to the country's economy and [is] in tandem with the philosophy of our Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 that it must boost the country's economic growth," he said.

The Kuala Lumpur-Singapore rail link, which will terminate at Bandar Malaysia, will also still go ahead but with "some adjustments" to reduce costs, said Mahathir.

The ceremony was also attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian, and Chen Yun, President of China Railway Group.

Lim said IWH-CREC's willingness to reinvest in the project after the previous deal fell apart was a result of the government's efforts to "quarantine, rationalise and detoxify the project that had been marred by the 1MDB corruption scandal".