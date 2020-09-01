Malaysia school that was asked to remove CNY decorations putting them up again

PUCHONG, Malaysia - SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1, the school that was asked to remove its Chinese New Year decorations, is putting them up again ahead of a visit by several government leaders.

Several students and teachers were seen decorating the school when the press arrived.

Reports suggest that the school was ordered to take down the decorations the night before.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is expected to visit the school on Wednesday (Jan 8) evening.

Other government leaders, including Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah are expected to visit the school as well.

It was reported that Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) vice-president and lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz had demanded that the national school remove their Chinese New Year decorations, which the party claimed is unconstitutional.

Several Pakatan Harapan lawmakers have slammed Putra for making the demand.

Putra is a political party led by Ibrahim Ali, who is also the founder of Malay rights group Pertubuhan Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia