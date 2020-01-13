Malaysia schools being monitored for Influenza A

KUALA SELANGOR, Malaysia - District health officers are now monitoring schools identified with Influenza A outbreaks in order to control the spread of the infection among students, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said schools were also reminded to constantly monitor the situation to ensure the health of their students.

"We are also urging schools to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection," Bernama quoted him as saying after delivering a donation of basic necessities to 170 senior citizens from the Chinese community in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Tian Hock Temple here.

Dzulkefly said the infections that had been detected in several schools, including those in Selangor, were under control and no instructions for school closure had been made so far.

"The public need not worry because the medication to treat influenza is sufficient, including at private clinics," he said.

Symptoms of influenza include persistent high fever, cough, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, and sore throat.

Those in the high-risk groups are children, pregnant women, senior citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said only five pupils of SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth, Penang, tested positive for Influenza A.

They were among 19 pupils who were suspected to be infected with Influenza A virus, prompting the district health department to order the school to close two Year Two classrooms last Wednesday.