Malaysia schools being monitored for Influenza A

Killing the germs: Classrooms being sanitised after an Influenza A outbreak in Penang in this file picture.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA SELANGOR, Malaysia - District health officers are now monitoring schools identified with Influenza A outbreaks in order to control the spread of the infection among students, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said schools were also reminded to constantly monitor the situation to ensure the health of their students.

"We are also urging schools to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection," Bernama quoted him as saying after delivering a donation of basic necessities to 170 senior citizens from the Chinese community in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Tian Hock Temple here.

Dzulkefly said the infections that had been detected in several schools, including those in Selangor, were under control and no instructions for school closure had been made so far.

"The public need not worry because the medication to treat influenza is sufficient, including at private clinics," he said.

Symptoms of influenza include persistent high fever, cough, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, and sore throat.

Those in the high-risk groups are children, pregnant women, senior citizens over the age of 65 and those with chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said only five pupils of SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth, Penang, tested positive for Influenza A.

They were among 19 pupils who were suspected to be infected with Influenza A virus, prompting the district health department to order the school to close two Year Two classrooms last Wednesday.

Teo said the ministry was working closely with the Health Ministry to prevent the virus from spreading among students.

"No schools have been advised to shut so far.

"We will only do so based on recommendation by the respective district health office, " she said after launching a back-to-school programme near Kulai in Johor.

Teo urged parents and teachers to remain vigilant and quickly take their children for treatment if they start to show symptoms of influenza.

More about
malaysia Education and Schools Influenza

TRENDING

Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Canadian officials accidentally push nuke alert to millions
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
69-year-old dies in Cantonment Road accident: Second driver, a 44-year-old woman, arrested
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
Woman taken to hospital after falling from 4th-floor flat in Whampoa Drive while collecting laundry
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Thomas Ong to retire from showbiz after upcoming drama
Thomas Ong leaving showbiz to sell crystals
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore&#039;s worst-rated hotels gets makeover
From Golden Dragon to RedDoorz  @  Geylang: One of Singapore's worst-rated hotels gets makeover
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash

SERVICES