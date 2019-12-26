Malaysia scraps civil service cash allowance, prompting backlash

Malaysia's cash-strapped government is dealing with a fresh year-end political headache after tens of thousands of people signed an online petition urging officials to reverse their decision to cut allowances for newly hired doctors and other professionals from "critical" civil service sectors.

The Public Service Department last week said the new policy would come into effect for new hires starting January 1, following a review that found that the 33 affected professions - including nurses, architects and legal officers - "no longer fulfil the criteria for the incentives".

The cuts are part of efforts by the 18-month-old administration of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to trim a bloated civil service wage bill that makes ups nearly one-third of government expenditure.

The year-end announcement was the subject of intense criticism online, even amid festivities during the holiday season.

Commenters on Facebook and Twitter pointed out that new doctors in particular were already getting the short end of the stick as they enter the workforce to serve in grossly underfunded hospitals on short term contracts, with no certainty of obtaining permanent positions.

The allowance - which is a flat monthly 750 ringgit (S$245.70) for doctors - amounts to around 15 per cent of the salaries of new hires in the profession.

In an online petition launched on Wednesday - Christmas Day - the Malaysian Medical Association urged the public to support its efforts to have the allowances reinstated.

"While we support prudence and ensuring a leaner civil service, this should never come at the expense of the critical areas for the development of the country, namely health and education," the medical body said in its statement on the Change.org website.

Pemansuhan Bayaran Insentif Perkhidmatan Kritikal (BIPK) adalah langkah penjajaran pelaksanaan pemberian oleh Kerajaan. Penjelasannya dikeluarkan oleh JPA menerusi Pekeliling Perkhidmatan Bil 10 Thn 2020. Pemansuhan terpakai ke atas KKM & kesemua 33 skim Perkhidmatan Awam..Aduuh! pic.twitter.com/FZa7NYdV3j — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) December 25, 2019

It said the people who would be hardest hit by the latest change were "newly employed junior staff" who are already faced with "bleak career prospects and little chance for permanent positions".

The petition had garnered over 74,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon.