Malaysia in talks with Singapore to open up borders for citizens of both countries

PETALING JAYA: The government is in talks with Singapore to open the borders to citizens of both countries, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic).

The Senior Minister (Security) said that the Health Ministry has determined that Singapore and Brunei are green zone countries and the government has agreed to allow citizens from both the countries to enter Malaysia.

"However, if we are opening our country to Singapore and Brunei and allow them to enter without getting prior approval from the Immigration Department and not require them to undergo Covid-19 screening test, it must be reciprocated.

"Singapore and Brunei must also allow our people to enter their countries without restrictions," he said in his press conference on Friday (June 19).

He said currently, however, Wisma Putra is in talks with its Singaporean counterparts.

"So the decision will now depend on the outcome of the talks on our proposal. We will wait and see," he added.

Ismail Sabri also announced that foreigners seeking medical treatment under the medical tourism industry can also do so without the Immigration Department's approval.

However, these foreigners need to register with the Malaysian Health Tourism Council before coming in.

They are allowed to bring one person to accompany them and the person needs to undergo health screening at their country of origin or once they reach Malaysia.

Ismail Sabri said those coming under the medical tourism ticket need not be quarantined as they will be brought directly to the hospital of choice for their treatments.