Malaysia a transit hub for terrorists due to visa-free travel, police say

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has remained a transit point for terrorists as those coming from most Middle Eastern countries and several African nations do not require a visa, says counter-terrorism chief Ayob Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ayob, who heads the Special Branch's Counter-Terrorism Division, or E8, said the ability to enter Malaysia quickly without first applying for a visa has made it the first choice of foreign terrorist fighters.

"Most foreign militants are of Arab and African nationalities."

"Malaysia has become their first choice since they (could) enter the country without a visa," he told a news conference after attending an event on Tuesday (Nov 5).

While acknowledging that it was not a new issue, Datuk Ayob said the government is working to address the matter.

"Since 2013, we have arrested 38 foreign terrorist fighters, who used Malaysia as a transit (point). Some were prosecuted while others were deported," he added.