Malaysia wins international US award for 'breathtaking' travel video

Malaysia has won an international award for a travel video at the 41st annual Telly Awards that honours video and television content.

The Tourism Malaysia video, titled Discover Breathtaking Malaysia, won the silver award for Non-Broadcast under the Travel/Tourism category 2020.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof said he hopes the recognition will encourage Malaysians to explore the country once it is safe to travel again amid Covid-19.

"This international recognition only serves to prove that Malaysia has what it takes to boost its tourism sector again, hopefully soon,” he said.

Musa added that Tourism Malaysia has the resources to appeal to urban and IT-savvy travellers.

"We are proud to showcase the beauty of Malaysia, and what better way to do that in this climate than by utilising our digital assets and giving our global audience a sneak peek through virtual experience,” he said.

In the four-minute video, viewers are taken through the country’s iconic attractions as well as hidden gems, complete with suggestions for captions and hashtags on social media.

It narrates a virtual experience through the nation’s natural, cultural and gastronomic adventures using a social media style template.

The video was picked among many entries that were reviewed by the New York-based Telly Awards Judging Council, comprising over 200 executives from television networks, production companies, agencies and video platforms worldwide.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is an annual recognition that rewards promising work across many categories including commercials, campaigns and promotional videos including tourism and travel.

The video was produced in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 which has since been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.